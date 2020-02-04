Workplace app Asana files to go public, may opt for direct listing

[NEW YORK] San Francisco-based workplace app Asana Inc said on Monday it had confidentially filed paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to go public, indicating it would opt for a direct listing instead of a traditional initial public offering.

Asana would be the latest to pursue a direct listing, made popular by music streaming business Spotify Technology and workplace messaging firm Slack Technologies.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that Asana is pursuing a direct listing.

Founded in 2008 by Facebook Inc co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and ex-Google-and-Facebook engineer Justin Rosenstein, Asana was most recently valued at around US$1.5 billion, according to data provider PitchBook.

The listing is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review, Asana said.

No new shares are created in a direct public listing and it helps companies save millions in underwriting fees and also does not dilute the ownership stakes of existing investors.

Venture capitalists (VC) have backed direct listings as it avoids restrictions on stock sales by insiders, which often includes VCs.

