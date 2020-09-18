BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Zopim co-founder eyes post-Covid travel surge with startup GoTrippin

Garage

Zopim co-founder eyes post-Covid travel surge with startup GoTrippin

Royston Tay and his two business partners are optimistic that travel startups will thrive after the pandemic
Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT
3 -min read
Listen to this article
BT_20200918_SPSTARTUPSIDE_4246128.jpg
BT_20200918_SPSTARTUPSIDE_4246128.jpg, by opub@dd
Mr Tay says GoTrippin will aggregate travel content from the web, allowing travellers to easily organise ideas, plan routes and make itineraries.
Royston Tay and his two business partners are optimistic that travel startups will thrive after the pandemic
Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Sharanya Pillai hspillai@sph.com.sg @SharanyaBT
3 -min read
Listen to this article

Singapore

EVEN as the travel sector has turned moribund, entrepreneur Royston Tay sees opportunity. The co-founder of Zopim, one of Singapore's earliest startup successes, is now working on a new traveltech startup with two other partners.

Mr Tay is building GoTrippin, a travel...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

startups
travel
Purchase this article