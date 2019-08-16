You are here

Home > Government & Economy

‘Mulan' Star's support for Hong Kong police prompts call for boycott

Fri, Aug 16, 2019 - 10:45 PM

doc76ou2twgd8g1d1rneacm_doc6u7015sxnc112dxfhes5.jpg
Supporters of the Hong Kong protests called for a boycott of Disney's coming "Mulan" remake after its star, Liu Yifei, said she supported the city's police, who have been criticised for their use of force against demonstrators.
shaw organisation

[HONG KONG] Supporters of the Hong Kong protests called for a boycott of Disney's coming "Mulan" remake after its star, Liu Yifei, said she supported the city's police, who have been criticised for their use of force against demonstrators.

Liu this week reposted an image on Weibo, a Chinese social network similar to Twitter, that took the police's side. The image she shared was originally published by People's Daily, the ruling Communist Party's official newspaper.

"I support the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now," the post read in Chinese  quoting a statement made by Fu Guohao, a reporter for a state-run Chinese newspaper, to protesters who tied him up and attacked him during a demonstration at the Hong Kong airport Tuesday night.

"What a shame for Hong Kong," the post continued in English. Liu, who is Chinese-American, added her own commentary in Chinese: "I support the Hong Kong police, too."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Since Fu was assaulted, his words have become a nationalist meme in China - driven in part by the state-run media, which have depicted the pro-democracy protesters as violent radicals and given little coverage to their grievances, or to international criticism of the city's police.

Demonstrators apologised Wednesday for their behaviour at the airport, where they disrupted operations for two days. They said the police's recent use of undercover officers to infiltrate their ranks had made them fearful.

Disney's live-action remake of "Mulan," its 1998 animated hit about a Chinese girl who disguises herself as a man to fight in a war, is set to be released next year. While comments on Weibo, a tightly controlled network popular in China, fully supported Liu and the Hong Kong police, her post prompted a #BoycottMulan hashtag on Twitter, which is blocked in China.

Since the protests in Hong Kong began more than two months ago, the police's conduct has become a central issue for the demonstrators. The police have routinely used batons, pepper spray, rubber bullets and tear gas against protesters, some of whom have also regularly engaged in violence against them. The police have also been accused of allowing an armed mob to attack protesters and bystanders at a train station last month.

Several international organisations, including the UN human rights office, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have condemned the police's conduct, including their use of tear gas in a train station last weekend, and have echoed demonstrators' calls for an independent investigation.

But praising the Hong Kong police makes for good politics in China, where Liu has found a large audience. Entertainers who depend on the Chinese market tend to stay away from politics or support the government's view. China has a history of blacklisting entertainers who have made contentious political statements, including some who have supported Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.

NYTimes

Government & Economy

Vietnam demands Chinese ship leaves its exclusive economic zone

UK lawmakers opposed to Labour plan should consider no-deal Brexit threat - Corbyn

Thai anti-corruption official accused of hiding millions in assets

Greenland tells Trump it is open for business but not for sale

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia central bank eases foreign exchange rules, could benefit bond investors

Editor's Choice

BP_STI_160819_1.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks hurtling towards year's lows with August mauling

BP_Ernie Koh_160819_2.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Flying into headwinds, firms find silver linings in the trade war

BP_SGX_160819_7.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

YZJ dives a further 17% after trading resumes

Must Read

singapore.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore government bonds benefitting in low-yield world: DBS

file6ux72n9pbi9108le5hbb.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

187-year-old Jardine has had rough 2019. It may get worse

BP_HSBC_160819_76.jpg
Aug 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investors worrying about Hong Kong banks as protests roll on

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly