1-year-old boy among 44 new Covid-19 imported cases in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] A one-year-old boy was among the 44 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon (Jan 25).
The dependant's pass holder had returned from the United Arab Emirates and was confirmed positive on Sunday.
All the new cases announced on Monday were imported and had been...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes