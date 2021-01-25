You are here

1-year-old boy among 44 new Covid-19 imported cases in Singapore

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 3:31 PM
UPDATED Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 11:50 PM

There were 44 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon (Jan 25), all of which were imported.
[SINGAPORE] A one-year-old boy was among the 44 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon (Jan 25).

The dependant's pass holder had returned from the United Arab Emirates and was confirmed positive on Sunday.

All the new cases announced on Monday were imported and had been...

