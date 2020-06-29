You are here

10 dead in attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 4:50 PM

At least ten people were killed in an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on Monday after the assailants opened fire and hurled a grenade at the trading floor, police said.
PHOTO: AFP

[KARACHI] At least ten people were killed in an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on Monday after the assailants opened fire and hurled a grenade at the trading floor, police said.

Four security guards, a policeman and a bystander were killed in the ensuing melee, according to a statement from the Karachi police.

Security forces shot dead four of the gunmen, police added.

"Police have recovered modern automatic weapons and explosive materials from the terrorists," the statement said.

Karachi was once a hotspot for crime and political and ethnic violence, with heavily armed groups tied to politicians frequently gunning down opponents and launching attacks on residential areas.

However, the situation has largely stabilised in recent years following operations by security agencies against armed political outfits and Islamist militants.

The operations were coupled with a series of large-scale military offensives targeting homegrown insurgents as well as Taleban and Al-Qaeda-linked militants - often based near the lawless border with Afghanistan.

Militant groups however still retain the ability to launch periodic attacks in many rurals areas of the country.

Monday's attack comes more than a week after a grenade was thrown at a line of people waiting outside a government welfare office in the city, killing one and injuring eight others, according to a statement from municipal authorities.

In 2018, separatist militants launched a brazen daylight attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi that killed four people.

AFP

 

