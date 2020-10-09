You are here

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 imported

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 3:42 PM

There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday, taking Singapore's total to 57,859.
[SINGAPORE] There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday, taking Singapore's total to 57,859.

There is one locally transmitted case in a dormitory, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also nine imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices when...

