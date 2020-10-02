You are here

Home > Government & Economy

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 3:47 PM

dw-moh1-201002.jpg
There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,794.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

[SINGAPORE] There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,794.

They included one community case who is a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also five imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Lim Chu Kang to be developed into high-tech agri-food cluster

AMTD buys controlling stake in non-assurance business of Singapore's Nexia TS

Ardern vows to tackle housing crisis as New Zealand readies for early voting

Six months after shutting borders, Australia to let New Zealanders enter

Indonesia revises rule on entry ban for Singapore travel: report

Opposition politician Lim Tean arrested for criminal breach of trust

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 2, 2020 04:06 PM
Consumer

AstraZeneca resumes vaccine trial in Japan, in talks with US

[BENGALURU] AstraZeneca said on Friday clinical trials of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine resumed in Japan, while...

Oct 2, 2020 03:48 PM
Companies & Markets

HC Surgical shareholder did not act in good faith in seeking to sue CEO: judge

[SINGAPORE] The woman sued for defamation, that was ruled in favour of a surgeon on appeal, lacked "good faith" when...

Oct 2, 2020 03:38 PM
Banking & Finance

Secrecy and speed: Inside Ant Group's unusual IPO process

[HONG KONG] Ahead of what's likely to be the world's largest initial public offering (IPO), China's Ant Group is...

Oct 2, 2020 03:33 PM
Technology

Reliance Jio Fiber Trust to raise 397.1b rupees from group firms

[MUMBAI] A trust that holds Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's fibre-optic assets is raising 397.1 billion rupees (S...

Oct 2, 2020 03:31 PM
Government & Economy

Lim Chu Kang to be developed into high-tech agri-food cluster

THE Singapore Food Agency (SFA) will master plan the Lim Chu Kang area in Singapore to create a high-tech agri-food...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CPF members to get higher sum assured, increased coverage for Dependants' Protection Scheme

Cordlife says chairman Goh Jin Hian can fulfil duty while assisting with CAD probe

AGV executive director, probed by CAD, agrees to step down

What will Singtel's new CEO mean for its share price?

Trump and US First Lady test positive for Covid-19

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.