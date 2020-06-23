You are here

119 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 in community

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 3:20 PM

AB_dorm_230620.jpg
There are 119 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 42,432.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[SINGAPORE] There are 119 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 42,432.

They include three community cases, of which one is a Singapore permanent residents and two are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday.

Migrant...

