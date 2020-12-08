You are here

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 4:11 PM

There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Dec 8), taking Singapore's total to 58,285.
[SINGAPORE] There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Dec 8), taking Singapore's total to 58,285.

All 12 cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in...

