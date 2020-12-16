You are here

Home > Government & Economy

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 3:39 PM

AK_sgcov_1612.jpg
There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, all of which were imported.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[SINGAPORE] There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, all of which were imported.

The new cases were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases and none from worker's...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Pandemic saps 81 million jobs in Asia-Pacific in 2020: ILO

Shift towards flexible work creates new innovation opportunities: Chan Chun Sing

More financial help for Singapore's lower to middle-income workers

GovTech launches face verification, multi-user SMS features for SingPass users

Slight uptick in Singapore business confidence for another quarter: SCCB

Strong virus response helps Vietnam's economy weather pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 03:34 PM
Energy & Commodities

BP takes majority stake in US carbon offset firm Finite Carbon

[LONDON] BP has acquired a majority stake in the largest US carbon offset developer, Finite Carbon, the oil major...

Dec 16, 2020 03:24 PM
Garage

E-commerce marketing startup Epsilo raises US$2m led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge

EPSILO, an e-commerce marketing stack based in Singapore and Vietnam, has raised US$2 million in funding led by...

Dec 16, 2020 03:24 PM
Consumer

Dubai's Al-Futtaim sells Royal Sporting House to Gulf Marketing Group

DUBAI-BASED conglomerate Al-Futtaim, the parent company of department store operator Robinsons, is selling the...

Dec 16, 2020 03:20 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares end at record high as US resumes stimulus talks

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended at a record high on Wednesday, buoyed by US coronavirus stimulus hopes and vaccine...

Dec 16, 2020 03:16 PM
Life & Culture

Tom Cruise erupts at 'Mission: Impossible' crew over Covid-19 breach

[HONG KONG] Actor Tom Cruise recently erupted at crew members on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 over a breach of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

GovTech launches face verification, multi-user SMS features for SingPass users

Shift towards flexible work creates new innovation opportunities: Chan Chun Sing

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Genting Singapore, SGX, SBS Transit, NutryFarm

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for