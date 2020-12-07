You are here

13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 3:33 PM

af_moh_071220.jpg
There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,273.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[SINGAPORE] There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,273.

All 13 new cases were imported and all had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no cases were from...

