13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Thu, Dec 24, 2020 - 3:40 PM

yq-moh-24122020.jpg
There were no new community cases and none from worker dormitories.
BT PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

[SINGAPORE] There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon (Dec 24), all of which were imported.

They were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories...

