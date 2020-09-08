13,000 workers barred from returning to work after missing Covid-19 testing deadline

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] Some 13,000 workers who have yet to undergo rostered routine testing for the coronavirus as of Sunday (Sept 6) will be prevented from returning to work.
On Monday, the authorities said the AccessCode status of these workers will remain red, meaning that they cannot return to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes