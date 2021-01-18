You are here

14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 12 imported, two in the community

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 4:04 PM

yq-moh-180121.jpg
MOH reported 14 new Covid-19 cases, with two in the community, on Jan 18, 2021.
BT PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[SINGAPORE] There were 14 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (Jan 18), taking Singapore's total to 59,127.

There were 12 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

They included two community...

