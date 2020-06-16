You are here

Home > Government & Economy

151 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 3:41 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 151 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 40,969.

They include two community cases, all of whom are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). There are no Singaporeans or permanent residents among the cases....

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Changi Airport T5 construction to be 'paused' for at least 2 years, says Khaw

N Korea blows up liaison office on its side of border with South

Singapore household electricity consumption up 22% during 'circuit-breaker'

Trump team weighs US$1t for infrastructure to spur US economy

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin denies reports of cancer recurrence

Hong Kong's Lam says opponents of security law are 'enemy of the people'

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 16, 2020 03:52 PM
Transport

Changi Airport T5 construction to be 'paused' for at least 2 years, says Khaw

[SINGAPORE] The mega Changi Airport Terminal 5 project will be paused for at least two years amid uncertainty about...

Jun 16, 2020 03:49 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares see best day in over 2 months on Fed support

[SYDNEY] Australian shares jumped the most in more than two months on Tuesday as the US Federal Reserve's move to...

Jun 16, 2020 03:46 PM
Life & Culture

The only West End show still standing

[NETHER WHITACRE, England] Last Tuesday, Morgan Philpott and Neal Foster of the Birmingham Stage Company were in the...

Jun 16, 2020 03:40 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes up nearly 5%

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index soared nearly five per cent on Tuesday, buoyed by rallies on Wall Street and...

Jun 16, 2020 03:38 PM
Government & Economy

N Korea blows up liaison office on its side of border with South

[SEOUL] North Korea blew up and destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office in its border city of Kaesong on Tuesday,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.