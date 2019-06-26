You are here

Home > Government & Economy

1.7m Singaporeans to benefit from S$1 billion in GST vouchers, Medisave top-ups

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 10:49 AM

[SINGAPORE] About 1.7 million Singaporeans will benefit from S$1 billion in GST vouchers and Medisave top-ups in the coming months.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance said eligible Singaporeans will receive text messages or letters to inform them of their benefits by July 5.

They will receive the benefits between July and November.

Those belonging to the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation will receive their benefits in July, while about 1.4 million Singaporeans will receive GST vouchers, in cash, of up to S$300 each in August.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

About 520,000 Singaporeans aged 65 and above in 2019 will receive up to S$450 each in GST vouchers, for their Medisave accounts, in August as well.

Those born on or before Dec 31, 1969 - or those aged 50 and above this year - and who do not receive benefits for the Pioneer or Merdeka Generations - will each get an annual S$100 top-up to their Medisave from 2019 to 2023, credited into their Medisave accounts in August this year.

From November, 1.4 million people will also get an additional cash payment of up to S$300 each as a Bicentennial Payment GST voucher, under the Bicentennial Bonus package announced in this year's Budget.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Brace for headwinds in coming year: Chan Chun Sing

Singapore's factories go no-frills as trade war hits demand

Robots may displace 20 million manufacturing jobs by 2020: research firm

US hopes to relaunch China trade talks, will not accept conditions on tariffs

Investors with US$34 trillion demand urgent climate change action

US border agency acting head quits amid child detentions outcry

Editor's Choice

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

Most Read

1 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
4 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
5 40% of Sky Everton units sold
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brace for headwinds in coming year: Chan Chun Sing

Jun 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut

Jun 26, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HPH Trust, Frasers Commercial Trust, Oxley, Manulife US Reit, Indofood Agri

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening