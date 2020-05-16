You are here

Home > Government & Economy

18 discharged from D'Resort facility after being cleared of coronavirus: MOH

Sat, May 16, 2020 - 1:54 PM

D'Resort chalet - LIANHE ZAOBAO.jpg
Community care facilities - which currently consist of locales like the D'Resort chalet, Halls 1-6 at the Singapore Expo, and Changi Exhibition Centre - are meant for those with mild symptoms and lower risk factors.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

[SINGAPORE] Despite still testing positive for the novel coronavirus, 18 patients have been discharged from the D'Resort community isolation facility after they were deemed to be non-infectious to others.

The patients were considered clinically well but had "persistently" tested positive...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

India's coronavirus infections surpass China, but contagion slowing

China central bank to strengthen monetary policy support for economy, governor says

Trump administration to restore partial funding to World Health Organization

UK's lowest earners bear the brunt of Covid-19 job hit: survey

Fearing Covid-19, biggest US university system makes fall semester virtual

Fake MAS e-mails scammed nine individuals of over S$50,000 in total

BREAKING NEWS

May 16, 2020 02:00 PM
Life & Culture

Listening during a pandemic

[NEW YORK] Crises have a way of shining a klieg light on the quality and depth of one's relationships.

May 16, 2020 01:50 PM
Technology

China tells US to stop 'unreasonable suppression' of Huawei

[BEIJING] Beijing has urged the United States to stop the "unreasonable suppression of Huawei and Chinese...

May 16, 2020 01:45 PM
Technology

Amazon says 'appropriate' executive to be available, as US panel calls on Bezos to testify

[BENGALURU] Amazon.com said on Friday it would make an "appropriate" executive available to the US House of...

May 16, 2020 01:36 PM
Banking & Finance

KKR picks rival TPG's Trehan to head India private equity business

[NEW YORK] KKR & Co has picked Gaurav Trehan, a partner from rival buyout firm TPG, to head its private equity...

May 16, 2020 01:20 PM
Government & Economy

India's coronavirus infections surpass China, but contagion slowing

[NEW DELHI] India's total novel coronavirus...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.