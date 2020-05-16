18 discharged from D'Resort facility after being cleared of coronavirus: MOH

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] Despite still testing positive for the novel coronavirus, 18 patients have been discharged from the D'Resort community isolation facility after they were deemed to be non-infectious to others.
The patients were considered clinically well but had "persistently" tested positive...
