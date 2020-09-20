18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in community

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] Eighteen new cases were confirmed as at Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,576.
They included one case in the community, who is a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
There were also four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices...
