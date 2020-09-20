You are here

18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in community

Sun, Sep 20, 2020

[SINGAPORE] Eighteen new cases were confirmed as at Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,576.

They included one case in the community, who is a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices...

