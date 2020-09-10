You are here

2 new Covid-19 dorm clusters found in Jurong, Seletar North

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 3:57 PM
There were 63 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,229.
[SINGAPORE] Two new Covid-19 clusters at foreign worker dormitories were announced on Thursday (Sept 10) by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

They were Avery Lodge Dormitory in Jalan Papan in the Jurong area with 35 patients, and PPT Lodge 1A in Seletar North Link with eight cases.

