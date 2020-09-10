2 new Covid-19 dorm clusters found in Jurong, Seletar North

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] Two new Covid-19 clusters at foreign worker dormitories were announced on Thursday (Sept 10) by the Ministry of Health (MOH).
They were Avery Lodge Dormitory in Jalan Papan in the Jurong area with 35 patients, and PPT Lodge 1A in Seletar North Link with eight cases.
