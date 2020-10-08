2-year-old girl returning from Nepal among imported Covid-19 cases

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] A two-year-old Singaporean girl who returned from Nepal on Sept 25 was among five imported Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday (Oct 8), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
Among the others were a 31-year-old French engineer arriving from France on Monday for a short-term work...
