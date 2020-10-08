You are here

2-year-old girl returning from Nepal among imported Covid-19 cases

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 3:52 PM
UPDATED Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 12:19 AM

af_sg-covid_081020.jpg
There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday, taking Singapore's total to 57,849.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

[SINGAPORE] A two-year-old Singaporean girl who returned from Nepal on Sept 25 was among five imported Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday (Oct 8), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among the others were a 31-year-old French engineer arriving from France on Monday for a short-term work...

