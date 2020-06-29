You are here

202 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 3:15 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 202 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday, taking Singapore's total to 43,661.

They include six community cases, comprising four Singaporeans and permanent residents and two work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday.

Migrant workers...

