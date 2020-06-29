202 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] There are 202 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday, taking Singapore's total to 43,661.
They include six community cases, comprising four Singaporeans and permanent residents and two work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday.
Migrant workers...
