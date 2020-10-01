21 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including three in the community

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] There were 21 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,786.
They included three community cases, comprising Singaporeans or permanent residents, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
There were also 15 imported cases who had been...
