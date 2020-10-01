You are here

21 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including three in the community

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 3:53 PM

af_sg-covid_011020.jpg
There were 21 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,786.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

[SINGAPORE] There were 21 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,786.

They included three community cases, comprising Singaporeans or permanent residents, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also 15 imported cases who had been...

