214 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 3 in the community

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 3:32 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 214 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 40,818.

They include three community cases, all of whom are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). There are no Singaporeans or permanent residents among the cases....

