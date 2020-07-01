You are here

215 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 10 in the community

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 4:26 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 215 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 44,122.

They include 10 community cases, comprising six Singaporeans or permanent residents and four work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday.

There...

