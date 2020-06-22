You are here

218 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in community

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 3:17 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 218 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 42,313.

They include a community case who is a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of...

