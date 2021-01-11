You are here

22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 3:26 PM

yq-moh-210111.jpg
MOH reported 22 new Covid-19 cases, all imported, on Jan 11, 2021.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

[SINGAPORE] There were 22 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,929.

All of them were imported cases and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

No cases were from...

