22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 3:57 PM

There were 22 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Thursday (Feb 4), all imported, taking Singapore's total to 59,624.
[SINGAPORE] There were 22 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Thursday (Feb 4), all imported, taking Singapore's total to 59,624.

All the 22 cases had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

On Wednesday, a 35-...

Government & Economy

