You are here

Home > Government & Economy

22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 3:45 PM

af_sg-covid_070920.jpg
There were 22 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,044.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] There were 22 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,044.

They included one community case who is a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan says it offered Mauritius 'unprecedented' support, including financial

Dutch to invest 20b euros in economy through long-delayed fund

German funds and insurers take aim at rating agency data fees

Russian ex-Gulag town on China's doorstep eyes rebirth

Thailand hunts for new finance minister to tackle economy in crisis

Typhoon Haishen threatens Korea after battering Japan

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 7, 2020 05:02 PM
Government & Economy

Japan says it offered Mauritius 'unprecedented' support, including financial

[TOKYO] Japan has told Mauritius it would offer support on an "unprecedented scale", Foreign Minister Toshimitsu...

Sep 7, 2020 04:52 PM
Consumer

Epic Games asks court to force Apple to reinstall Fortnite

[SAN FRANCISCO] Epic Games is trying to convince a California court to reinstate Fortnite on the Apple App Store...

Sep 7, 2020 04:43 PM
Government & Economy

Dutch to invest 20b euros in economy through long-delayed fund

[AMSTERDAM] The Netherlands is set to invest billions of euros in its economy, carrying out a plan announced several...

Sep 7, 2020 04:32 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks down at close after weekend protest

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped on Monday, extending last week's retreat and following fresh protests over the...

Sep 7, 2020 04:29 PM
Consumer

PizzaExpress's creditors agree to restaurant closure plan

[NEW YORK] PizzaExpress's creditors approved a company plan to reduce rents and shut 73 of its UK restaurants as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Acquittal of Liew Mun Leong's former maid prompts AGC to look further into case

Brokers' take: DBS says worst over for listco earnings; Maybank likes Wilmar, ComfortDelGro

Founders of Singapore's food ordering app Oddle look to exit

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, CapitaLand Mall Trust, CCT, StarHub, Boustead Projects

China Life Singapore to hire more than 500 consultants in next five years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.