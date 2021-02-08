 22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 4:02 PM

yq-moh210802.jpg
Singapore reported 22 new Covid-19 cases, comprising two in the community and 20 that were imported, on Feb 8, 2021.
BT PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

[SINGAPORE] There were 22 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Monday, taking Singapore's total to 59,721.

Two of these cases are in the community, while the other 20 are imported, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its noon update.

There were none from the worker's dormitories....

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Real household incomes decline for first time in more than 10 years

110,000 local hires supported by Jobs Growth Incentive in October: Josephine Teo

Myanmar police fire water cannon at Naypyidaw protesters

Japan's service sector sentiment worsens in January

Palestinians launch postcodes in assertion of sovereignty

Malaysia's Dec factory output rises 1.7% y-o-y, better than forecast

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 8, 2021 04:15 PM
Consumer

Boohoo snaps up Arcadia brands to complete break-up of Green empire

[LONDON] British online fashion retailer Boohoo said on Monday it had bought the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton...

Feb 8, 2021 03:49 PM
Technology

China's US$160b livestreaming app for 'ordinary people'

[BEIJING] On Lu Kaigang's feed, sheets of tarp are transformed into haute couture as China's mountainous backdrop...

Feb 8, 2021 03:36 PM
Consumer

Diamonds forecast to regain pre-pandemic sparkle in 2022-2024

[JOHANNESBURG] Diamond jewellery demand will recover to pre-pandemic levels between 2022 and 2024, with China...

Feb 8, 2021 03:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades ISDN to 'hold' as short-term positives priced in

CGS-CIMB has downgraded ISDN Holdings to "hold" from "add", with an unchanged target price of S$0.72.

Feb 8, 2021 03:29 PM
Consumer

Transports of delight: Chinese get a taste of home for Lunar New Year

[SHANGHAI] Chinese unable to re-unite with loved ones this Lunar New Year are sending them a taste of home instead,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on stimulus hopes

Real household incomes decline for first time in more than 10 years

Australia: Shares close higher on hopes for further US stimulus

Can national digital IDs benefit both citizens and businesses?

110,000 local hires supported by Jobs Growth Incentive in October: Josephine Teo

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for