22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 22 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Monday, taking Singapore's total to 59,721.
Two of these cases are in the community, while the other 20 are imported, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its noon update.
There were none from the worker's dormitories....
