23 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including three in the community

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 3:55 PM

dw-moh1-200930.jpg
There were 23 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,765.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

They included three community cases, all of whom are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also four imported cases who had been placed on...

Government & Economy

SFA awards tender for nine HDB carpark rooftop sites for urban farming

Saudi economy shrank by 7% in Q2 showing depth of coronavirus hit

UK GDP collapsed slightly less than first thought in Q2

MAS seen keeping monetary policy on hold on recovery hopes: poll

British finance chief in balancing act over virus plan

Malaysia must upgrade economy to escape middle-income trap: Fitch Solutions

