24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 4:05 PM

yq-moh-1712.jpg
MOH reported 24 new Covid-19 cases, all imported, on Dec 17, 2020.
BT PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[SINGAPORE] There were 24 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,377.

There were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases...

