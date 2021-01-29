You are here

24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 3:42 PM

There were 24 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday noon (Jan 29), all of them imported.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

The imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in the community in the past week,...

