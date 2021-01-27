You are here

Home > Government & Economy

25 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 3:51 PM

fhmoh270121.jpg
MOH confirmed 25 new coronavirus cases on Jan 27, 2021, all of which are imported.
BT PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

[SINGAPORE] There were 25 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon (Jan 27), all of which are imported.

The imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in the community for the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore faces talent crunch as tech giants scale up

Google revives Australia news platform launch amid content payment fight

Hong Kong turns to 'ambush lockdowns' to fight virus

One year after lockdown, Wuhan clubbers hit the dance floor

Upcoming Budget to stay 'expansionary but calibrated': UOB

Hong Kong's first Covid-19 lockdown exposes deep-rooted inequality

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 27, 2021 04:09 PM
Transport

Taiwan says chipmakers to prioritise auto chips

[TAIPEI] Taiwan Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Wednesday she had met with senior executives of four major...

Jan 27, 2021 03:59 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares retreat from 11-month high as resource firms fall

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged lower by losses in the resources sector, while a...

Jan 27, 2021 03:34 PM
Technology

Singapore faces talent crunch as tech giants scale up

[SINGAPORE] At least three recruiters approach Singapore-based software engineer Xiao Yuguang every day with job...

Jan 27, 2021 03:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Higher office space demand from TMT to benefit Suntec Reit, say analysts

ANALYSTS across four research houses are expecting rising demand for office space from the technology, media and...

Jan 27, 2021 03:18 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares end higher as IMF forecast boosts hopes of higher earnings

[TOKYO] Japanese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, on hopes of better corporate results after the International...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Goldman sees US$200b opening from European tech unicorns

Google revives Australia news platform launch amid content payment fight

TikTok owner Bytedance's sales doubled to US$35b despite US ban

7-Eleven kicks off mega bond sale to help finance Speedway purchase

Hong Kong turns to 'ambush lockdowns' to fight virus

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for