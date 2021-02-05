 25 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in workers' dorm, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

25 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in workers' dorm

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 4:50 PM

AK_sgcov11_0502.jpg
There were 25 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Friday (Feb 5), taking Singapore's total to 59,649.
ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

[SINGAPORE] There were 25 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Friday (Feb 5), taking Singapore's total to 59,649.

They included the first case reported in the workers' dormitories since Jan 16. Another case was from the community and there were 23 imported cases among people who...

