25 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in workers' dorm

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] There were 25 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Friday (Feb 5), taking Singapore's total to 59,649.
They included the first case reported in the workers' dormitories since Jan 16. Another case was from the community and there were 23 imported cases among people who...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes