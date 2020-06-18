You are here

Home > Government & Economy

257 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 4 in the community

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 4:04 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 257 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 41,473.

They include four community cases, comprising one Singapore permanent resident (PR) and three work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.

Migrant...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

India to spend US$6.6b for jobs in villages

France to apply digital tax this year whether US returns to negotiations or not

Hong Kong's 'rebel' tycoon Jimmy Lai has no regrets

Top China Parliament body to review Hong Kong security legislation

Red Dot United registration approved, says it is ready to contest general election

Special constituency broadcasts included in preliminary campaigning guidelines for GE during Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 04:01 PM
Banking & Finance

China approves JPMorgan as first fully foreign-owned futures company

[HONG KONG] China's securities regulatory said on Thursday it had approved JPMorgan Futures as the first fully...

Jun 18, 2020 03:53 PM
Government & Economy

India to spend US$6.6b for jobs in villages

[NEW DELHI] India's federal government said it will spend US$6.6 billion on creating temporary jobs in villages for...

Jun 18, 2020 03:52 PM
Government & Economy

France to apply digital tax this year whether US returns to negotiations or not

[PARIS] France will apply taxes on digital services this year whether the United States returns to negotiations on...

Jun 18, 2020 03:42 PM
Garage

SoftBank invests in startup Splyt in hunt for super app

[TOKYO] Japanese telco Softbank said on Thursday it led a US$19.5 million funding round in startup Splyt, which...

Jun 18, 2020 03:40 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares fall on second virus wave worries

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended lower on Thursday, as the market sentiment was dented by worries about a rise in...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.