257 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 4 in the community

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[SINGAPORE] There are 257 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 41,473.
They include four community cases, comprising one Singapore permanent resident (PR) and three work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.
Migrant...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes