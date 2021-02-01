 29 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

29 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 4:42 PM

af_sgairport_010221.jpg
There were 29 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Monday (Feb 1), taking Singapore's total to 59,565.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[SINGAPORE] There were 29 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Monday (Feb 1), taking Singapore's total to 59,565.

All of them were imported, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

More details will be announced on Monday night.

A 36-year-old permanent resident who was...

Government & Economy

Fitch downgrades Malaysia's GDP forecast as Covid-19 threatens to 'paralyse' healthcare

Hot stock: iFast hits record-high after announcing participation in Hong Kong eMPF project

Singapore's tourism arrivals, receipts expected to stay weak in 2021: STB

Tougher penalties than prevailing laws in Bill to restrict TraceTogether data use

Covid-19 vaccines: Singaporeans travelling can't jump queue due to limited supply

India's Jan factory activity hit three-month high, job cuts subside

