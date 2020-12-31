You are here

30 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including five in the community

Thu, Dec 31, 2020 - 4:33 PM

The government is reviewing precautionary measures for workers in the marine sector after five new community Covid-19 patients linked to the sector were announced on Thursday (Dec 31).
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE]  The government is reviewing precautionary measures for workers in the marine sector after five new community Covid-19 patients linked to the sector were announced on Thursday (Dec 31).

There were 30 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total...

