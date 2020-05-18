305 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, bringing total to 28,343

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] There are 305 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed in Singapore as of Monday noon, as cases in Singapore reached 28,343.
Among these are two Singaporeans and permanent residents (PR), while migrant workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases....
