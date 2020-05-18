You are here

305 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, bringing total to 28,343

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 3:16 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 305 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed in Singapore as of Monday noon, as cases in Singapore reached 28,343.

Among these are two Singaporeans and permanent residents (PR), while migrant workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases....

