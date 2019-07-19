You are here

Home > Government & Economy

33 people die in arson attack on studio in Japan

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190719_NAHARSON19_3839528.jpg
Smoke billowing from the building's charred windows. Police arrested a 41-year-old man who had shouted "die" as he poured what appeared to be petrol around the three-storey Kyoto Animation building shortly after 10 am.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Tokyo

THIRTY-THREE people died after an arson attack on a Japanese animation studio on Thursday, authorities said, after a man was seen shouting "die" as he doused the building with fuel in the nation's worst mass killing in nearly two decades. Another 36 were injured, a fire official said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the fire in the city of Kyoto - the latest grisly killing in a country known for its low crime rates - "too appalling for words" on Twitter and offered condolences to the victims' families.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man who had shouted "die" as he poured what appeared to be petrol around the three-storey Kyoto Animation building shortly after 10 am (0100 GMT), public broadcaster NHK reported.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

White and black smoke billowed from the building's charred windows, television footage showed.

It was Japan's worst mass killing since a suspected arson attack on a Tokyo building in 2001.

"I heard the sound of fire engines and stepped outside my house and saw big flames spewing out of the building," NHK quoted a 16-year-old boy as saying.

"Fire department officials were trying to rescue the injured in a nearby park but it seemed like there weren't enough of them," he said.

The prime minister said the cause was arson.

"Today, many people were killed and wounded in an arson murder case in Kyoto," Mr Abe said in a post on Twitter.

"It is too appalling for words." The studio produces popular series such as the Sound! Euphonium. Its Free! Road to the World - The Dream movie is due for release this month.

The suspected arsonist was injured and was being treated in hospital, so police could not question him, NHK said.

Kyoto police declined to comment.

There was an outpouring of support for the studio on Japanese-language social media, with some users posting pictures of animation. Many posted with the hashtag "#PrayForKyoani" - using an abbreviation for Kyoto Animation.

Violent crime is relatively rare in Japan but occasional high-profile incidents have shocked the country.

Less than two months ago, a knife-wielding man slashed at a group of schoolgirls at a bus stop in Kawasaki, just south of Tokyo, killing one girl and the father of another, while injuring more than a dozen children.

In 2016, a man armed with a knife broke into a facility for the disabled in a small town near Tokyo and killed 19 patients. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Indonesia pledges more rate cuts as it moves to spur growth

Bank of Korea cuts interest rate as growth slows amid trade risks

Sunny outlook for US economy despite shade thrown by trade

Japan's June exports fall 6.7% for 7th straight decline

Malaysian police say political leader behind videos

Gold is making a comeback to the world financial system

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Q2 profit drops 38.4% in absence of project en bloc sales

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo

Must Read

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BT_20190719_CCGIA19_3839408.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Garage

Ho Chi Minh City joins network of innovation hubs

BT_20190719_STROLLS19_3839483.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

NTU, Rolls-Royce to deepen ties in Phase 2 of corporate lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly