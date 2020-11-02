You are here

Home > Government & Economy

34-year-old Filipino work pass holder is Singapore's sole Covid-19 patient

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 3:57 PM
UPDATED Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 12:06 AM

[SINGAPORE] The daily Covid-19 figure on Monday (Nov 2) sank to a new low that was last seen on Feb 25, when there was only one patient, too.

The imported case this time was a 34-year-old work pass holder travelling from the Philippines, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday night....

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thai women use pro-democracy protests to challenge sexism

FBI warns of possible US election violence in protest-riven Portland

South Korea's inflation slows in Oct, core CPI declines at fastest pace in over 21 years

Biden leads Trump narrowly in Florida on eve of election: Reuters/Ipsos

US economy under Trump: By the numbers

UK's Johnson under fire as new lockdown looms for England

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 3, 2020 10:27 AM
Consumer

Looking for job advice? Try TikTok

[LONDON] JT O'Donnell has been helping people navigate their job searches and career paths for nearly 20 years. But...

Nov 3, 2020 10:04 AM
Government & Economy

Thai women use pro-democracy protests to challenge sexism

[BANGKOK] Napawn Somsak took to the stage in her school uniform, her hair in pigtails, to denounce sexism in Thai...

Nov 3, 2020 10:00 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares climb on rate cut expectations; energy shares surge

[BENGALURU] Australian shares climbed on Tuesday by their most in three weeks ahead of a widely anticipated cut in...

Nov 3, 2020 09:55 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.6%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Tuesday, tracking a US market which closed higher overnight on the eve of hotly...

Nov 3, 2020 09:54 AM
Government & Economy

FBI warns of possible US election violence in protest-riven Portland

[PORTLAND] The FBI has warned of the potential for armed clashes linked to Tuesday's US election in Portland, as the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: S-Reits' exposure to Robinsons owner in spotlight as more brands may close

Hot stock: CapitaLand hits eight-year low

Public healthcare workers can cash in leave they're unable to take

Singapore stock market sheds value in October

Johnny Depp is a wife beater, UK judge rules in libel case

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for