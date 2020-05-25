344 new coronavirus cases in Singapore; 4 Singaporeans and PRs

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] There were 344 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as at Monday noon, bringing the total number to 31,960.
Among these are four Singaporeans and permanent residents, while migrant workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases.
The Ministry of Health...
