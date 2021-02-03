35-year-old long-term visit pass holder from India is sole Covid-19 community case

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] A 35-year-old long-term visit pass holder from India is the sole locally transmitted coronavirus case announced on Wednesday (Feb 3), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
The ministry added that her case may be reclassified as an imported case as her serology test result is...
