383 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 14 in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 383 new coronavirus cases preliminarily confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 37,910.
These include 14 community cases, 10 of whom are Singaporeans or permanent residents while four are work pass and student pass holders.
Nine of the cases...
