You are here

Home > Government & Economy

383 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 14 in community

Sun, Jun 07, 2020 - 3:11 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 383 new coronavirus cases preliminarily confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 37,910.

These include 14 community cases, 10 of whom are Singaporeans or permanent residents while four are work pass and student pass holders.

Nine of the cases...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

India, China seek to 'peacefully resolve' border face-off

Sweden didn't lock down, but economy to plunge anyway

Singapore considers tightening casino rules for customers

China's forex reserves unexpectedly rise in May, regulator sees stability

China May exports slip back into contraction, imports worst in 4 years

Malaysia to double deficit to fund stimulus, says finance minister

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 7, 2020 03:08 PM
Government & Economy

India, China seek to 'peacefully resolve' border face-off

[NEW DELHI] India and China have agreed to "peacefully resolve" a latest border flare-up that has heightened...

Jun 7, 2020 02:59 PM
Life & Culture

UFC superstar Conor McGregor announces retirement

[LONDON] Mixed martial arts (MMA) superstar Conor McGregor announced his retirement from the sport on Sunday.

Jun 7, 2020 02:55 PM
Garage

TikTok lookalike Zynn brings Chinese video app rivalry to US

[BEIJING] Chinese short video app makers have taken their rivalry overseas, with TikTok facing stiff competition...

Jun 7, 2020 02:46 PM
Consumer

The great diamond glut: Miners stuck with gems worth billions

[LONDON] In one of the world's biggest diamond vaults, hidden inside a nondescript office compound on the dusty...

Jun 7, 2020 02:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines doesn't plan to cut jobs for now

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines will focus on recovering from the coronavirus outbreak and doesn't plan to cut jobs...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.