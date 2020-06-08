You are here

386 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 2 in community

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 3:16 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 386 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 38,296.

These include two community cases, comprising a Singaporean and a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Migrant workers living in dormitories comprise the...

