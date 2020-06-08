386 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 2 in community

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] There are 386 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 38,296.
These include two community cases, comprising a Singaporean and a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
Migrant workers living in dormitories comprise the...
