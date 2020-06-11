422 Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 in community

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] There are 422 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 39,387.
These include five community cases, comprising a Singaporean and four work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
Migrant workers living in dormitories make...
