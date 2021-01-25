You are here

44 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 3:31 PM

There were 44 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon (Jan 25), all of which were imported.
PHOTO: ST FILE

The imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in the community or from...

