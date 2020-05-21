448 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, bringing total to 29,812

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[SINGAPORE] There are 448 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed in Singapore as of Thursday noon, as cases in Singapore reached 29,812.
Among these are 13 Singaporeans and permanent residents (PR), while foreign workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases....
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes