You are here

Home > Government & Economy

448 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, bringing total to 29,812

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 3:27 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 448 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed in Singapore as of Thursday noon, as cases in Singapore reached 29,812.

Among these are 13 Singaporeans and permanent residents (PR), while foreign workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases....

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Asean business group calls for coordinated public-private response to Covid-19

Strides Pharma to conduct trials in India for potential Covid-19 drug

Australia economic recovery riding on Covid-19 medical breakthrough: RBA

Coronavirus shut down the 'experience economy'. Can it come back?

Japan to lift state of emergency for Osaka, nearby Kyoto, Hyogo

Australian states split over opening borders for domestic tourism

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 03:25 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets slide at open

[LONDON] European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday with London down 0.8 per cent.

May 21, 2020 03:17 PM
Real Estate

UK property could slump 12% on pandemic impact, warns Aviva

[LONDON] One of the UK's biggest real-estate managers is predicting gloomy times ahead for bricks and mortar.

May 21, 2020 03:04 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold slides on hopes of recovery in economic growth

[BENGALURU] Gold fell on Thursday on hopes of a swift recovery in growth following easing of lockdowns and...

May 21, 2020 03:01 PM
Consumer

HBO Max strikes more distribution deals in advance of launch

[NEW YORK] AT&T signed deals with more pay-TV providers to distribute the upcoming HBO Max streaming service,...

May 21, 2020 02:59 PM
Transport

Emirates faces dilemma over A380 superjumbos in shrunken travel market

[EDINBURGH] A year ago Emirates thought it had resolved its A380 problem by cutting back its final batch on order....

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.