45 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, 44 imported and one in the community

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 3:50 PM

MOH reported 45 new Covid-19 cases, with one in the community, on Jan 14, 2021.
BT PHOTO: GIN TAY

[SINGAPORE] There were 45 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon (Jan 14) , taking Singapore's total to 59,029.

These included 44 imported cases who have been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There was...

Jan 14, 2021 03:39 PM
Jan 14, 2021 03:34 PM
Jan 14, 2021 03:29 PM
Jan 14, 2021 03:21 PM
Jan 14, 2021 03:13 PM
