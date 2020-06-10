You are here

451 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 in community

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 3:52 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 451 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 38,965.

These include seven community cases, comprising three Singaporeans or permanent residents, and four work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Migrant...

