47 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 imported; no new community cases

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 4:06 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were 47 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Sept 8), taking Singapore's total to 57,091.

There was an imported case who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There were no new community cases, said the Ministry of Health (...

