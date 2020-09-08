47 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 imported; no new community cases

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] There were 47 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Sept 8), taking Singapore's total to 57,091.
There was an imported case who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.
There were no new community cases, said the Ministry of Health (...
